Alleged Bandits In Lagos: We're Monitoring The Development..LG Chairman

The Executive Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Governmenment in Lagos state, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, says his office is aware of the recent influx of some persons into communities in the local government and that the state security agents are monitoring the situation.

There have been fears that some unknown faces have moved to some communities in the area. A video went round earlier today with claims that some bandits were apprehended in the area.

In a statement released today June 1, Olowa his attention has been drawn to reports and concerns regarding the recent arrival of certain groups of persons into parts of our communities.

He mentioned that as an administration that places the safety and security of our people above all else, his office has taken these concerns seriously and immediately engaged the relevant security agencies.

‘’I am pleased to inform residents that security authorities at both the state and local levels are fully aware of the situation and are actively monitoring developments. Necessary intelligence and security measures are being implemented to ensure the continued peace and stability of our communities.’’he said

He mentioned that at a time when security concerns remain a national challenge, it is important that everyone remains vigilant and support lawful efforts aimed at safeguarding lives and property. Residents are therefore encouraged to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities through the appropriate channels.