On Africa Day 2026, UBA Reaffirms Role As Africa’s Premier Continental Bridge

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, marked Africa Day with a group-wide celebration across its offices in 20 African markets, bringing employees together in a shared observance of cultural and continental pride.

For UBA, which has spent over seven decades building operations from Lagos to Nairobi, Accra to Abidjan, Dakar to Douala, and Maputo to Kinshasa, Africa Day served as a moment to reflect on how far the institution has come in terms of impact and the ambition that lies ahead

The day's wider programme featured cultural showcases, a fashion runway, music and food presentations drawn from the Group's operating markets, with participation from all 20 countries.

Speaking at the event, UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, drew a direct line between the Group's pan-African footprint and the wider economic transformation underway across the continent.

"As a Group with presence in 20 African countries, UBA is more than a bank. We are a bridge across markets, cultures, people and opportunities," Alawuba said. "Every day, through our people, our technology, our capital and our customer relationships, we connect Africa to itself and Africa to the world."

Alawuba's address came at a moment of notable momentum for African banking, as digital finance is reshaping how individuals and businesses transact, cross-border trade volumes are growing, and demand for locally owned, globally competitive institutions is intensifying.

"Africa's story is changing," Alawuba noted. "Young people are innovating, entrepreneurs are creating new businesses, women are leading boldly, creatives are taking our culture global, and institutions are beginning to reimagine the future of trade, finance, technology and development. At UBA, we must continue to see ourselves as enablers of this transformation."

In his address, Alawuba challenged staff to see the Group's diversity of languages, cultures, and geographies as a structural advantage in serving African markets that no external institution can replicate.

The GMD demanded that all UBA staff transfer the energy of the celebration into their client relationships and day-to-day execution, citing simplicity, responsiveness, and goal orientation as core standards the Group must hold passionately.

"Let us bring the same energy we display today into our work, with excellence, enterprise and execution," Alawuba said. "Let us continue to prove that African institutions can be world-class, trusted, innovative and globally competitive."

UBA also used the occasion to activate Red Vault, its innovative lifestyle rewards platform, bringing a curated selection of African consumer brands directly into the event space. Lush Hair, Zayith, Tobi's Closet, and Sweet Tooth Cafe were among the brands featured, providing staff with an on-the-ground demonstration of what Red Vault is designed to do at scale, which is to connect UBA customers to a rewards ecosystem anchored in African businesses and everyday experiences.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.