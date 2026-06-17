Court Dismisses Application By Daughter Of ABC Transport Founder's Daughter To Set Aside Warrant Of Arrest

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal High Court, Abuja Division, presided over by Hon. Justice M. G. Umar, in a ruling delivered on 16 June 2026, dismissed an application filed by Ihuoma Julia Nneji seeking to set aside the warrant of arrest previously issued against her.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force had, on 16 April 2025, declared Ms. Nneji wanted over alleged offences of criminal defamation, injurious falsehood, and cyberstalking of Abuja based lawyer Barr. Henry Uzochukwu.

Ms. Nneji, daughter of Chief Frank Nneji, Founder of ABC Transport, had approached the court to vacate the warrant of arrest granted against her in favour of the Inspector General of Police in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/627/25. However, in its ruling, the court found no merit in her application, emphasizing that it could not restrain the police from carrying out its statutory duties. Consequently, the application was dismissed in its entirety.

The latest decision indicates that the warrant of arrest issued and published against Ms. Nneji on 16 April, 2025 remains valid, even as the court has authorized the police to do its job. 

The court also ordered that the applicant should consequently submit herself to the police for continuation of the investigation. 

It, however, remains to be seen whether Ms. Nneji will voluntarily surrender herself to the authorities in compliance with the subsisting court order.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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