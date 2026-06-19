Col Emmanuel Okoye Was Not Killed By Terrorists..Army

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RE: MISLEADING REPORTS ON THE DEATH OF LIEUTENANT COLONEL EMMANUEL GABRIEL OKOYE

The attention of Headquarters 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke has been drawn to a publication circulating on social media containing misleading and inaccurate information regarding the death of the late Commanding Officer of 20 Model Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Gabriel Okoye.

For the avoidance of doubt, Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Gabriel Okoye passed away on 13 June 2026 after a brief illness. His death was neither the result of a bandit attack nor any operational incident, as falsely insinuated in some social media reports. The circumstances surrounding his demise are clear and have been duly communicated through official channels.

The dissemination of unverified information and speculation regarding the cause of his death is not only misleading but also insensitive to the deceased officer’s family and the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army is concerned about the spread of false narratives capable of causing unnecessary anxiety among its personnel, their families, and members of the public. It is regrettable that some individuals and platforms have chosen to speculate about the death of a distinguished officer without recourse to verified facts or official sources.

Accordingly, the Brigade urges members of the public and media practitioners to disregard these misleading reports and refrain from sharing unsubstantiated information that undermines public confidence and disrespects the memory of the deceased officer.

Headquarters 6 Brigade Nigerian Army remains committed to transparency, professionalism, and the responsible dissemination of information. Members of the public are encouraged to seek clarification through official military communication channels.

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Gabriel Okoye served the nation with dedication, professionalism, and honour. The Nigerian Army continues to mourn his passing and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul.

UMAR MUHAMMAD 

Lieutenant 

Acting Assistant Director 

Army Public Relations 

6 Brigade Nigerian Army 

18 June  2026

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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