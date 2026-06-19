Seriake Dickson's Aide Dies In Abuja Crash

The National Leader of NDC Senator Seriake Dickson has announced the death of one of his aides DSP Zamani Tanko rtd in a road a cash in Abuja

His post

It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my beloved departed aide DSP Zamani Tanko (RTD) who over the years has become a brother and member of my family, who served Nigeria loyalty as a police officer for 35 years and was my personal staff handling sundry issues in addition to his security responsibilities.





Yesterday morning, I received a sudden call that he was involved in an accident having appeared to have collided with a truck in Abuja. He became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. My aides rushed to the scene and took him to the National Hospital. I rushed there myself after I was informed. We made arrangements for prompt medical treatments which were offered but unfortunately after the surgery by a team of surgeons assembled to bring him back to life, we received a call later that afternoon that he could not make it.





I, my entire family and members of my staff have been devastated since this call.





On behalf of my family and member of my staff who are all mourning, we thank Zamani Tanko for his loyal, faithful and dedicated service to our country and his humble and loyal service to me in the past fifteen years during which time he had become not only one of my most trusted aides but also a trusted family member. He was fundly called 'uncle Zamani' by my family members who right now are devastated as a result of his passing.





I pray God to comfort his wife, family and grant his soul eternal rest as we work with his family to give him a befitting funeral.





Yesterday evening upon hearing the sad news, I received our presidential candidate; Mr Peter Obi who visited and spent time consoling me and my family. The national chairman of the NDC Senator Moses Cleopas also led a team of the working committee to visit me. I also thank Alhaji Buba Galadima who also visited to condole with me. I thank them all for their prompt visit upon hearing the sad news.





I wait to work with the family on the burial programs at which I expect a number of people to join me and the family to bid him a final farewell.





Adieu Zamani!