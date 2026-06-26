Amotekun Rescues Kidnapped Teacher, RCCG Pastor, 6 Others In Ondo









Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, have rescued eight persons including a Pastor and a Teacher, who were abducted by suspected kidnappers in different parts of the state.





Some of the victims were kidnapped at Ilado Community in Akure North Local Government Area, where armed assailants reportedly invaded the area and whisked residents away to an unknown destination.





Among those rescued was a teacher who had been abducted in Akure North. Others include Muhammad, who was kidnapped in Ogbese, and Moses Keke, who regained his freedom following the operation.





Three victims abducted on Tuesday at Loro Village—identified as Sefanu, Kabiru, and Saradin were rescued during an overnight operation deep inside the forest.





One Ijojo, who was kidnapped in Igbatoro, and Emeka Ngo, abducted on Tuesday, were freed after operatives dismantled the criminal syndicate responsible for their abduction.





In addition, two other victims, Fagbamie and Akata, who were kidnapped last Sunday, were rescued during the same operation.





One of the rescued victims, Fagbonmire Durojaiye, is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and a teacher.





His abduction had raised concerns among residents and members of his church at Ilado before the successful rescue operations.





According to reports, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₦30 million for the release of the victims, but, the Ondo State Commander of Amotekun Corps disclosed that the victims were freed without the payment of any ransom.





The Commander of the corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye explained that Amotekun operatives, acting on intelligence, tracked the kidnappers to their hideout and engaged them in a gun battle. “Following the exchange of fire, the criminals were forced to flee, enabling the security operatives to secure the release of all eight victims.”





He commended the courage and professionalism of the Amotekun personnel involved in the operation, noting that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure they are brought to justice.





The rescued victims have, however, been reunited with their families, while security has been intensified in the affected communities to prevent further attacks.