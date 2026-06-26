Husband , Wife Accused Of Abusing 10-year-old Boy Remanded In Prison

The Anambra State Police Command has secured the remand of Mr Chukwudi Chukwuyere ‘M’ aged 40 years and Mrs Chisom Chukwuyere ‘F’ aged 30 years in a Correctional Centre over their alleged involvement in the abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Isiowulu, Anambra State.

The suspects were arraigned in court following the conclusion of preliminary investigations into the Case, which attracted public concern after reports and video footage of the victim surfaced on social media.

The 10-year-old boy was rescued by concerned neighbor and the residents of the area where he lived with his abusive guardians.