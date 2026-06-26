Husband , Wife Accused Of Abusing 10-year-old Boy Remanded In Prison

byCKN NEWS -
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The Anambra State Police Command has secured the remand of Mr Chukwudi Chukwuyere ‘M’ aged 40 years and Mrs Chisom Chukwuyere ‘F’ aged 30 years in a Correctional Centre over their alleged involvement in the abuse of a 10-year-old boy in Isiowulu, Anambra State.

The suspects were arraigned in court following the conclusion of preliminary investigations into the Case, which attracted public concern after reports and video footage of the victim surfaced on social media.

The 10-year-old boy was rescued by concerned neighbor and the residents of the area where he lived with his abusive guardians.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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