8 Corpses Pulled Out Of Lagos Collapsed Building

No fewer than eight persons, including an infant girl, have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a three-storey shopping complex in the Alakija area of Lagos-Badagary Expressway on Thursday.





The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency disclosed that 26 other victims were rescued from the rubble as emergency responders continued search and rescue operations at the scene.





The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in an update on the incident on Thursday.

It was gathered that the building, which housed shops and business premises, collapsed earlier in the day, prompting the activation of the state’s emergency response system.

In an initial statement, Oke-Osanyintolu said a multi-agency rescue operation had been launched immediately after the incident was reported.

“LASEMA has activated its emergency response following the collapse of a three-storey shopping complex at Alakija, Ori-Ade LCDA.

“A multi-agency rescue operation is ongoing, with responders working systematically to search for and extricate anyone trapped beneath the rubble,” he stated.

According to him, emergency responders, including officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and other stakeholders, began coordinated rescue efforts shortly after arriving at the scene.

He said two victims were initially rescued alive through the joint efforts of responders, while one deceased adult male was recovered from the debris.

“Two victims have been rescued alive through the joint efforts of LASEMA, LASBCA, and CRCC Construction Company.

“One deceased adult male has been located. Recovery efforts are ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that there were reports that additional persons, including shop owners who had resumed business activities, might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

He added that heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator, was deployed to support rescue efforts and speed up access to affected sections of the rubble.

The agency subsequently confirmed that the casualty figure had risen as rescue operations progressed.

Providing a fresh update at about 4:20pm, the LASEMA boss stated that eight fatalities had been recorded, while 26 victims were rescued alive.

“As of 4:20 p.m., a total of 26 persons have been rescued alive, while eight fatalities have been recorded, including a baby girl.

“Search and rescue operations remain ongoing. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” he said.

The agency urged members of the public to remain calm and stay away from the scene to allow emergency personnel unrestricted access to carry out life-saving operations.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in an earlier statement on Thursday, confirmed that two people were recovered dead while 16 others were rescued alive.

The Controller General of the agency, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that emergency responders were working to ensure that all affected persons were rescued.

She stated, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service hereby provides an update on the ongoing rescue operation at the site of the collapsed two-storey building located at Alakija, Old Ojo Road, along the Badagry Expressway.

“Rescue efforts are still ongoing, and six additional victims have been successfully rescued from the debris, bringing the number to 16. Regrettably, two people have been recovered dead.

“Emergency responders remain on the scene, working tirelessly to ensure that all affected persons are accounted for and to safeguard the area.”