Woman And Employer Shot Dead At Work Place By Gunmen

Shock and grief have engulfed the KwaNyuswa community in Durban following the brutal killing of two women at their workplace by unidentified gunmen.

According to reports, Melissa Sibanda and her employer, Nomzila Bayabonga Madinane, were fatally shot after three armed men stormed the premises and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Details surrounding the attack remain unclear, and authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the deadly shooting. The identities of the suspects also remain unknown as investigations continue.

The tragic incident has left both families devastated, while residents of the area continue to express fear and concern over the growing wave of violent crimes targeting innocent civilians and workers.

As loved ones struggle to come to terms with the loss, support efforts have already begun for Melissa Sibanda’s family. Reports indicate that Zororo Phumulani is assisting with the repatriation of her body from Durban back to Mhondoro, where she is expected to be laid to rest.

The double murder has sparked renewed calls for stronger security measures and swift justice, with many demanding urgent action from law enforcement agencies to track down the killers and uncover the motive behind the attack.



