I Spent ₦340m On Marijuana In 6 Years.. Rapper Ice Prince

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has sparked massive reactions online after revealing the staggering amount of money he allegedly spent on cannabis over a six-year period.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality Rufai Oseni, the rapper admitted that between 2020 and 2026, he spent approximately ₦340 million buying weed from just one dealer alone — excluding payments made to other suppliers across different cities and countries.

According to Ice Prince, the shocking discovery came after he checked his bank statements and realized how much money had gone into sustaining the habit.

“Between 2020 and 2026, I spent ₦340 million on one dealer of weed. That’s just one person. I haven’t even checked the others,” he said.

The rapper explained that he had multiple suppliers depending on where he was located at the time.

“If I’m in Abuja, there’s a different person. If I’m in Ghana, there’s another person. If I’m in Jos, there’s another. If I’m in London, there’s another supplier,” he added.

The revelation has triggered widespread debate on social media, with many expressing shock at the amount allegedly spent on drugs, while others praised the rapper for being honest about his struggles.

Interestingly, Ice Prince had earlier announced a major lifestyle transformation in April, saying he had embraced healthier living by quitting smoking, drinking alcohol, eating bread, and even choosing celibacy as part of a personal reset.

The confession has now reignited conversations around celebrity lifestyles, substance abuse, mental health, and the hidden financial and emotional costs of addiction.



