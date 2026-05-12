Wike Host Bodies Of Benchers , Promise To Improve Infrastructure At Law School

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday challenged professional bodies in Nigeria to focus less on public criticism and more on attracting tangible development to their institutions and members.





Wike spoke in Abuja while hosting delegates of the Body of Benchers led by its Chairman, Albert Akpomudje, during a courtesy visit at his official residence in Life Camp.





The minister said leaders of professional associations should be remembered for projects and reforms they attracted while in office, rather than for frequent appearances on television criticising government.





“What is leadership all about? At the end of your tenure, what will you say is your legacy?” Wike asked.





“You cannot occupy a position and all you do is criticise government every day. People will ask you: while you had the opportunity, what did you do for your profession?”





He said successive leaders of the Body of Benchers had demonstrated exemplary leadership by consistently seeking government intervention to improve infrastructure and facilities for the legal profession.





“You are not the first chairman of the Body of Benchers, but you came with requests that will improve the institution and open up the area for everybody. That is leadership,” he said.





Wike noted that under the current administration, the annex building of the Body of Benchers was nearing completion and would be delivered by June, while the access road around the Nigerian Law School and EFCC Academy corridor was already 98 per cent completed.





He also approved a new request for an access road to the Body of Benchers annex building, directing relevant officials of the FCT Administration to immediately assess and incorporate the project into ongoing works.





The minister used the occasion to criticise what he described as “destructive criticism” by some professional groups, insisting that constructive engagement with government yields better results.





“Constructive criticism is good, but not the kind where nobody sees anything good in what government is doing,” he stated.





He particularly faulted criticisms surrounding government-built houses for judges, arguing that providing infrastructure and welfare support for judicial officers strengthens institutions rather than compromises them.





“If government provides accommodation for judges, people say they are compromised. But if the same government provides money for judges to provide official accommodation, they won't talk about compromise. Also, when the NBA goes about seeking support from government, nobody talks about compromise,” Wike said.





According to him, professional associations should devote more energy to identifying gaps in their sectors and partnering government to address them.





“If you are president of an association and all you do is attend television programmes to criticise government, that is not enough. What did you attract for your members? What did you improve?” he queried.





Earlier, His Royal Highness Akpomudje commended the FCT Administration for what he described as remarkable infrastructural transformation across Abuja, especially projects benefiting the legal profession.





He said the Body of Benchers was grateful for the completion of its annex building, the ongoing fire service station project and the construction of access roads within the complex.

“Roads are being constructed and upgraded daily both in the city centre and rural areas. Indeed, this is what governance should be,” he said.





Akpomudje added that collaboration among the executive, legislature and judiciary remained essential for strengthening democratic institutions and improving access to justice in Nigeria.