Popular Actor Alex Ekubo Dies Of Cancer





Popular Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has reportedly died in Lagos after a prolonged battle with cancer, throwing Nigeria’s entertainment industry and his millions of fans across the world into mourning.

A source familiar with the incident also confirmed the news , stating that the actor died after a battle with cancer.

Ekubo, known for his charming personality, comic delivery and versatility on screen, had been noticeably absent from the public space for months, stirring concerns among fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

His last social media activity was reportedly in 2024, a silence that had triggered widespread speculation about his whereabouts and wellbeing.

Many followers had repeatedly questioned why the actor suddenly disappeared from movies, public events and online engagements.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Ekubo rose to fame through his roles in several blockbuster Nollywood productions, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in the African film industry.

Colleagues and fans have since flooded social media with emotional tributes, describing him as a kind-hearted, jovial and exceptionally talented actor whose contributions helped shape modern Nollywood.

His death has left many in shock, especially fans who had hoped to see him make a return to the screen after his long absence.





As of the time of filing this report, the family had yet to release an official statement regarding burial arrangements.



