Ghanaian Police Officer Arrested For Series Of Armed Robbery

Police Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah has been arrested in Kumasi for his alleged involvement in a series of armed robbery attacks targeting mobile money vendors across the city.

According to reports, the officer allegedly left his mobile phone at one of the robbery scenes, a development that later became a key lead in ongoing police investigations.

He is said to have subsequently visited a police station to officially report the device as stolen, only for investigators to allegedly connect the phone and other evidence to several similar robbery incidents in Kumasi.