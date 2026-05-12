Ghanaian Police Officer Arrested For Series Of Armed Robbery

byCKN NEWS -
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Police Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah has been arrested in Kumasi for his alleged involvement in a series of armed robbery attacks targeting mobile money vendors across the city.

According to reports, the officer allegedly left his mobile phone at one of the robbery scenes, a development that later became a key lead in ongoing police investigations. 

He is said to have subsequently visited a police station to officially report the device as stolen, only for investigators to allegedly connect the phone and other evidence to several similar robbery incidents in Kumasi.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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