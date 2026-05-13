Why We Stormed Uyo Teaching Hospital...EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday alleged that its operatives were attacked and trapped inside the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, during a visit linked to an ongoing fraud case involving a suspect accused of defrauding multiple microfinance banks in Akwa Ibom State.

The anti-graft agency said the operatives had gone to the hospital to verify a medical report submitted by the suspect, who is under remand by Justice M.A. Onyetunu of the Federal High Court in Uyo, after repeated attempts to obtain clarification from the hospital management reportedly failed.

In a statement by Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, the Commission accused some members of staff of obstructing lawful enquiries and attacking its officers during the visit.

The EFCC said the suspect is standing trial over alleged fraud involving several microfinance banks, including the University of Uyo Microfinance Bank.

According to the Commission, the suspect had presented a medical report which required authentication by the hospital management as part of the investigation.

The agency said it wrote two letters to the hospital management, dated March 11 and April 20, 2026, requesting confirmation of the report, but received no response.

The investigating officer later visited the hospital to follow up on the request personally, but still got no response.

Oyewale said: “As a last resort, operatives of the Commission visited the Chief Medical Director of the hospital on Tuesday to make further enquiries, only to be locked in with a false alarm and subjected to unprovoked attack by misguided staff of the facility who pelted them with stones and other dangerous objects.

“While within the hospital, the CMD reportedly directed that gates of the facility be shut, making it impossible for any lawful enquiry to be made.

“Police authorities in Akwa Ibom State advised the CMD to open the hospital gates to enable the operatives exit the premises peacefully but the entreaties were turned down.”

Despite the tension inside the hospital, the EFCC said its operatives exercised restraint and eventually left the premises without disrupting activities at the facility.

Consequently, the Commission warned public institutions and corporate organisations against obstructing its operations, stressing that cooperation with the agency during investigations is a legal obligation.

“Enquiries bordering on operational engagements of the Commission are lawful.

“It is therefore necessary to remind the public and corporate bodies that they are obligated to cooperate with the agency in such circumstances. Contrary action could be deemed as obstruction, which is criminal with attendant legal consequences,” Oyewale added.