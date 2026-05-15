Why Tinubu Almost Sacked Me As CoS...Femi Gbajabiamila

Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that he almost lost his position last year due to the alleged involvement of actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot in the political crisis that rocked the Lagos State House of Assembly during the speakership tussle involving Mudashiru Obasa.

Speaking in a video widely circulating on social media on Thursday, Gbajabiamila narrated how Tinubu summoned him to his residence in Abuja at the height of the Obasa impeachment saga.

According to the CoS, the president confronted him over intelligence reports linking Elliot, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, to efforts to destabilise the state legislature.

“I almost lost my job as Chief of Staff last year because of Desmond Elliot. Mr. President called me to his house in Abuja during the Lagos Speaker Obasa saga. He said, ‘I hear this Desmond is your boy, the one we gave you,’ and I said, ‘Yes, sir.’ He is one of the people causing problems in the Lagos House of Assembly,” Gbajabiamila stated.

Gbajabiamila further revealed that he had to defend Elliot against the allegations.

“Immediately I said to Mr. President, no, no, no. Desmond is not part of them.

“I haven’t even spoken to him. I didn’t know whether he was part of that. I said, no, he’s not part of them.”

According to him, Tinubu said, “I’m telling you from intelligence that he is part of them. Go and tell him to retrace his steps. This is what Mr. President told me. I said, yes, sir.”

He said he called the lawmaker to inform him of the development.

“I called him. That’s what I told him. Just like the President, this is what he said.

“If you are one of these people, if you are part of them, get out of there.”

He added that the Director-General of the Department of State Services also contacted him regarding his and Elliot’s alleged involvement.

“Three days later, the Director General of DSS called me and said there’s a problem. Your name is being mentioned all over the place.

“That you are the one behind, you are supporting Desmond in this event. Of course, the President will not believe that Desmond would do such a thing and I will not know what it sounds like