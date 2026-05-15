EFCC Arraigns Woman For Alleged N328. 5m Fraud In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, arraigned one Adeyinka Nike Aderonmu before Justice E. U. Akpan of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja for fraud.

He is being prosecuted on a three-count charge, bordering on transfer and retention of funds suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities to the tune of N328, 558, 800 (Three Hundred and Twenty-eight Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-eight Thousand Eight Hundred Naira).

One of the charges reads: “That you, Adeyinka Nike Aderonmu, sometime in 2025, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, transferred Viju Water worth the sum of Three Hundred and Twenty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira(N328,558,800), derived from an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(1)(c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 18(2) of the same Act.”

She pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, following which the prosecution counsel, F.A.I. Aesmebo, prayed the court for a trial date and for her to be remanded in a Correctional centre, while the defence counsel pleaded with the court to grant her bail.

Justice Akpan who observed that the defence counsel’s motion for bail was not in the court's record ordered that the defendant be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre, Niger State, and adjourned the matter till July 8, 2026, for commencement of trial.