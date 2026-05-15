EFCC Arraigns Bank MD, For Alleged $30,000, N20m Fraud

The Abuja Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, May 12, 2025, arraigned Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, Managing Director, Viscount Microfinance Bank before Justice Y. Halilu of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, for fraud.

She is being prosecuted on a two-count charge, bordering on illegal conversion and obtaining money by false pretence.

Count one reads: ''That you, Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, sometime in 2022 at Abuja, within the Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, while being the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank was entrusted with the sum of Nineteen Million Naira (N19,000,000.00) by Ernest Terkula Jor for the purpose of investment, did dishonestly convert the same to your own use in violation of the mode in which the contract is to be discharged, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990) and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act”.

Count two reads, “That you Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei sometime in 2022 at Abuja within the Judicial Division of this Honourable court while being the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank, was entrusted with the sum of Thirty Thousand United States of America Dollars) ($30,000.00) by Ernest Terkula Jor for the purpose of investment, did dishonestly convert the same to your own use in violation of the mode in which the contract is to be discharged, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) 1990) and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

She pleaded “not guilty,” following which prosecution counsel, S.N Robert, prayed the court for a trial date.

Justice Halilu granted the defendant bail with two sureties, who must have landed property within Abuja. The defendant was also ordered to deposit her traveling documents with the court and must not travel outside the country except with the permission of the court.

The matter was adjourned till July 19, 2026 for commencement of trial.

Similarly, the Abuja Zonal Directorate of the EFCC on Monday, May 11, 2026, arraigned one Ugochukwu Daniel Ifeanachor before Justice J. O. Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja for fraud.

Ifeanachor is facing prosecution on a two-count charge, bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, advance fee fraud and money laundering to the tune of N20 million.

Count one reads: “That you Ugochukwu Daniel Ifeanachor, sometime in 2025 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, with intent to defraud, obtained from one Mr. Ezekwuche Chinedu Paul, the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira Only) under the pretence that the money is committed and for the purchase of 55 pieces all-in-one desktop computer system, a pretence he you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006 and Punishable Under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

Count two reads: “That you Ugochukwu Daniel Ifeanachor, sometimes in 2025 at Abuja State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court, directly used the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) in your Access Bank Account, bearing Account Name Daniel Ugochukwu Ifeanachor with account number 0095073052 which you knew that such fund is the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: obtaining under false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) of Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty,” prompting prosecution counsel, Joyce Audu to request a trial date.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter till July 6, 2026 and ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, pending the commencement of trial.