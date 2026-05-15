NBC And BON Strengthen Ties

The National Broadcasting Commission, today, received the leadership of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, BON, at its Headquarters in Abuja, marking a significant step toward deeper industry collaboration.

The Organisations, led by the newly-elected Chairman, High Chief Tony Akiotu, were received by the Director General, Mr. Charles Ebuebu, who noted the strong ties between the two organisations.

Chief Akiotu traced the long-standing relationship between the two organisations back to the NBC's inception in 1992, praising the Director-General for his consistent support of BON initiatives.

During the interactions, several critical issues were raised regarding the future of Nigerian broadcasting:

The Chairman, BON, requested a formal partnership with the NBC to enhance the training of operational staff across broadcast stations nationwide. He also called for collaboration between the Commission and BON to ensure that there is minimal post election crises in 2027.

The DG, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to working closely with BON’s leadership, He addressed areas of concerns and pointed out the need for regular meetings between the two organisations.

The visit ended with a commitment by the DG, NBC, and the Chairman, BON, to have further engagements, so as to chart a way forward for the Broadcasting Industry in Nigeria.