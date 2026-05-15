NJC Suspends Two Judges Without Pay, Appoints 12 New Court Of Appeal Justices

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal, suspended two serving judges for judicial misconduct, upheld the compulsory retirement of eight Imo State judges over age falsification, and adopted a new policy permitting eligible retired public servants to be appointed into the judiciary.





The decisions were reached at the Council’s 111th meeting held on May 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.





In a statement issued by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, the Council said the recommendations and disciplinary measures were aimed at strengthening judicial integrity, improving justice delivery, and ensuring accountability within the judiciary.





12 new Appeal Court Justices recommended

The Council recommended 12 judges for elevation to the Court of Appeal and forwarded their names to President Bola Tinubu for approval.





The nominees are Justices Abdulhammeed Mohammed Yakubu, Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde, Raphael Ajuwa, Elias Ojie Abua, Mbalamen Jennifer Ijohor, Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, James Kolawole Omotosho, Emeka Nwite, Dauda Njane Buba, Sanusi Kado, Enikuomehin Ademola, and Julcit Veronica Dadom.





The NJC also recommended Christine T. Clement Ende for appointment as Judge of the Benue State High Court, while Ibrahim Abdullahi Yakubu and Bala Salisu Daura were nominated as Kadis of the Katsina State Sharia Court of Appeal.





According to the Council, the appointments were intended “to fill vacancies arising from the elevation and retirement of judicial officers across various levels of the judiciary and to strengthen the capacity of courts for effective justice delivery.”





The Council disclosed that the selection process involved public scrutiny, assessment of petitions and complaints from stakeholders, as well as interviews conducted by a nine-member committee in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers.





NJC clears retired public servants for judicial appointments

The NJC also adopted a policy affirming that retired public servants are eligible for judicial appointments, provided they satisfy specific conditions.





The decision followed deliberations over petitions challenging the eligibility of Yakubu and Daura, who had previously retired from public service.





The Council stated that the 1999 Constitution does not bar retired public servants from appointment to the bench, citing the Court of Appeal decision in Ayoola v. Baruwa (1999) as judicial precedent.





Under the new policy, retired public servants seeking judicial appointment must have at least 10 years left before reaching the mandatory retirement age for judges.





They are also required to disclose criminal convictions, provide complete employment history, declare current employment obligations, and disclose their financial status, including any financial embarrassment.





The Council explained that the policy was designed to “ensure optimal institutional investment in judicial training and to promote continuity, stability and efficiency within the judiciary.”





Acting Imo Chief Judge gets extension

The NJC extended the appointment of Ijeoma O. Agugua as Acting Chief Judge of Imo State for another three months, from March 26 to June 26, 2026.





The Council said the extension would allow time for the completion of the process of appointing a substantive Chief Judge for the state.





The NJC also commended Ononeze-Madu for refusing to be sworn in contrary to constitutional procedure, describing the action as “a demonstration of institutional integrity and respect for the rule of law.”





It further urged the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to expedite action on the appointment of a substantive chief judge to safeguard judicial independence and ensure stability in the state judiciary.





Appeals of 8 retired Imo Judges rejected

The Council rejected appeals filed by eight judges of the Imo State judiciary seeking reversal of their compulsory retirement over age falsification.





According to the NJC, the affected judges failed to provide fresh evidence capable of overturning the earlier sanctions imposed on them.





The judges are Justices B.C. Iheka, K.A. Leaweanya, Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi, Ofoha Uchenna, Everyman Eleanya, Rosemond Ibe, and T.N. Nzeukwu.





The judges were among 10 judicial officers compulsorily retired at the Council’s 109th meeting in June 2025 after findings that nine of them altered their dates of birth to unlawfully extend their years in service.





Justice Nzeukwu was also accused of making himself available to be sworn in as Acting Chief Judge despite allegedly being fourth in the judicial hierarchy, contrary to constitutional provisions.





However, the Council reinstated T. I. Nze after reviewing what it described as “authentic” fresh evidence presented before its review committee.





Two Judges suspended without pay

The NJC suspended two judges for one year without pay after finding them guilty of judicial misconduct.





One of the affected judges, Ibrahim D. Shekarau, was sanctioned over an ex parte order directing the transfer of N7 million from a woman’s bank account to a third party.





The petition, filed by Oluwafunke Obale Ozozoma, alleged that the application was filed, heard and granted on the same day without a substantive suit before the court.





The NJC said its committee found that the judge “acted in bad faith, failed to observe due process and demonstrated lack of professional competence.”





Similarly, Edward A. E. Okpe was suspended for allegedly breaching fair hearing principles in a matrimonial dispute.





The petitioner, Sunday Emmanuel Oso, accused the judge of granting an ex parte application and later entertaining committal proceedings against him without hearing his side.





The Council held that Justice Okpe violated Rule 3.3 of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers by failing to afford the petitioner an opportunity to be heard.





73 petitions dismissed, lawyers face disciplinary referral

The NJC disclosed that it dismissed 73 petitions against judicial officers for lacking merit, being time-barred, or for want of diligent prosecution.





The Council also considered reports on 98 petitions submitted by its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees.





While four judges were cautioned and one received a final warning, 11 petitions were recommended for further investigation.





In another development, the NJC dismissed allegations of misconduct against Charles N. Wali in connection with the Rivers State House of Assembly crisis.





The Council described the allegations as “reckless and unsupported by evidence” and recommended that the petitioner, Daniel Chibuzor Amadi, be referred to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.





The NJC also referred several lawyers to the disciplinary committee for allegedly filing frivolous petitions intended to harass judicial officers.





One Mbadiwe Ossai was referred to the Inspector-General of Police for investigation and possible prosecution over alleged perjury, while serial petitioner Yusuf Isa was barred from filing further petitions before the Council.





NJC commends Judges, announces retirements, deaths

On judicial performance evaluation, the Council commended nine judges for exemplary performance during the 2024 and 2025 legal years.





Two judges are to receive letters of commendation for delivering more than 21 considered judgments within the review period, while seven others will receive appreciation letters.





The NJC also approved the issuance of 256 letters to judicial officers over various performance-related concerns.





The Council announced the retirement of Justice Hamma Akawu Barka of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division; Justice Amina Audi Wambai of the Court of Appeal, Makurdi Division; and Justice Bello Mohammed Shinkafi of the Zamfara State High Court.





It also expressed condolences over the deaths of three judicial officers — Justices Godswill Vidal Obomanu of Rivers State High Court, Bamidele Folarinle Adeyeye of Ondo State High Court, and Yahaya Adamu of Kogi State High Court.





“The National Judicial Council extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, the judiciary, and the entire Nigerian legal community,” the statement said.



