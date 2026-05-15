Police Arrest ,Parade Officers Engaging In Kidnappings , Armed Robbery In Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and institutional reform with the dismissal, arrest, and prosecution of police personnel found involved in cases of conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and abuse of office in Rivers State and its environs.

The Force notes that the actions of the affected officers represent a gross betrayal of the ethics, standards, and professional values of the Nigeria Police Force. The leadership of the Force under the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, remains resolute in its determination to identify, expose, and remove criminal elements from within the institution, irrespective of rank or position.

Investigations into one of the cases uncovered a criminal syndicate involving serving police officers attached to Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, namely Inspector Ayanniyi Jelili, Inspector Durojaye Francis, and Inspector Olayemi Titus, who allegedly engaged in armed robbery, kidnapping, and extortion while operating illegal patrols within Port Harcourt. The officers reportedly abducted victims during unlawful stop-and-search operations, forcefully gained access to their banking and cryptocurrency applications, and extorted millions of naira from them.

The investigation led to the arrest of the three officers, while three other accomplices identified as Inspector Awele Ogbogu, Inspector Prosper Aghotor, and Corporal Favour Onwuchekwa are currently at large. Exhibits recovered include three Toyota Sienna buses used for the illegal operations and the sum of ₦7,338,800.00 traced to the criminal activities. Findings further revealed that the suspects operated with firearms and had allegedly carried out similar operations against unsuspecting members of the public within Rivers State.

In a separate investigation, the Force uncovered another criminal syndicate involving officers formerly attached to the Department of Operations, Rivers State Command, namely Inspector John Okoi, Inspector Eyibo Asuquo, Inspector Udo Ndipmong, Inspector Bright Nwachukwu, and Inspector Anele Ikechukwu, who engaged in organised acts of kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and official corruption. The dismissed officers were found to have routinely abducted citizens, extorted money through unlawful transfers from victims’ bank and cryptocurrency accounts, and dispossessed them of valuables while operating under the guise of official patrol duties.

Consequently, the five implicated officers were subjected to orderly room proceedings and dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, while the case file has been forwarded for prosecution on charges bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, extortion, official corruption, and related offences.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting cases of police misconduct, abuse of office, extortion, and human rights violations through established complaint channels for prompt investigation and action.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to a professional, transparent, accountable, and service-driven policing system firmly rooted in the rule of law and the protection of citizens’ rights.



