Why Some Bank Dividends Are Paused And What it Means For Investors

There is a quiet but important shift underway in Nigeria's banking sector, and shareholders are beginning to feel it through their dividend payouts. Several banks declared healthy profits for the financial year ended December 2025. A few proposed dividends were announced, then came the regulatory signal that the CBN reportedly withheld approval for some of those dividends until the affected banks aligned with the provisions of BOFIA to ensure prudential compliance.

The story behind the headlines is more reassuring than alarming. Nigeria's banks are not being asked to explain a crisis but are being required to complete regulatory alignment under risk-assessment governance. The current dividend pause, and elevated impairment charges are, according to Proshare’s latest banking sector update, evidence of regulatory discipline alignment, balance-sheet repair, and capital-quality discipline rather than of banking distress.

The CBN has spent the past two years pushing the industry through a recapitalisation programme that raised about N4.65 trillion across 33 banks. With capital quantity now broadly settled, the regulator has turned attention to capital quality. That means making sure the loans on banks' books are valued honestly, that losses are recognised promptly, and that depositors are protected before shareholders are paid.

The numbers tell the story. Across several tier-one and tier-two banks, impairment charges in 2025 totalled around N2.16 trillion. UBA recorded a loan-loss provision of N331 billion. Access Holdings increased its impairment charges by 209% to N287.3 billion. Those figures are not signs of weakness. They are signs that vulnerabilities are being recognised upfront rather than postponed.

A large part of the story sits in the oil and gas sector, where banking industry exposure is estimated at around N21 trillion at the end of 2024. Some of those exposures have entered public conversation, and lenders have taken active steps to recover value, including asset freezes and receivership filings. The willingness to disclose, provision, and litigate is itself a sign of a healthier sector, not a failing one.

For shareholders, the immediate experience is uncomfortable. A paused dividend feels like bad news. The longer-term message, however, is more constructive: a banking system that recognises losses, retains capital, and rebuilds buffers can support sustainable dividends and stronger share prices over time.

Discerning investors are reading the moment differently. They were the same investors who supported the recapitalisation cycle. They saw long-term franchise value, deeper capital buffers, and the prospect of cleaner earnings on the other side of the reset. The current pause does not change that decision mindset. If anything, it reinforces it. A bank that takes its impairment hit now is a bank with a cleaner runway tomorrow.

The informed way to read what is happening is that the system is not broken, but the rules are now being applied with more discipline. The banks that raised capital are now being asked to demonstrate that they can use that capital to absorb losses, protect depositors, and build buffers before they distribute profits.

The message, therefore, is straightforward. Nigeria’s banks are being pushed into a stricter phase of regulatory alignment. Losses are being recognised earlier, capital is being retained, recovery actions are being pursued, and transparency is improving.

The short-term effect is uncomfortable for shareholders, but only for a while. The longer-term aim is a stronger, more resilient banking system with a better foundation for sustainable investor returns. For the public, that is good news, even if it does not feel like it on dividend day.

Source : Proshare