Obedient Movement Is Different From Obidient Movement, They're Fake ..Tanko Yunusa

byCKN NEWS -
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The Obidient Movement has dismissed the activities and announcement by certain individuals and groups attempting to operate under names and structure deliberately designed to create confusion around its identity and leadership.

On Thursday, a group announced itself as Obedient Movement, sacking former presidential candidate Peter Obi and others as its leaders.

However, in a statement by National Coordinator, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the Obidient Movement stated that it recognises no parallel structure, faction, or alternative leadership outside its established and recognised leadership framework aligned with Obi.

The movement urged the public, media organisations, supporters across Nigeria and the diaspora stakeholders that any group operating under derivative deceptively similar identities does not represent the Obidient Movement, its values or its leadership.

The Obidient Movement stated that it remains a people-driven movement founded on intes accountability, justice, and the collective aspiration for a New Nigeria.

“Attemp create confusion, misrepresent the movement’s identity, or exploit its growing influence for ulterior interests will not distract us from our mission and ongoin engagement with Nigerians across all levels.

“We urge all Obidients and members of the public to remain focused, united, a guided only by communications issued through the officially recognized leade and communication channels of the movement.

“The vision of a New Nigeria remains alive, clear, and unwavering,” the Obidient Movement said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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