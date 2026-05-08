Police Arrest Illegal Security Operatives In Rivers, Seize Arms

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested five suspects during a raid on an illegal security outfit operating as a fake “Civilian Joint Taskforce” in Sakpenwa, Tai LGA.

The suspects include three women and two men: Precious Mene, Blessing Felix, Barine Gaviga, Joy Ndornyie, and Muhammed Ibrahim.

Police recovered three locally fabricated pump-action rifles during the operation.

According to the police, the group was illegally operating under the guise of providing security services, stressing that no “Civilian Joint Taskforce” is officially recognised in Rivers State.

The Command warned that civilians are not allowed to carry firearms without legal approval and said investigations are ongoing to uncover other possible illegal operations.