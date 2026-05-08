Police Arrest Illegal Security Operatives In Rivers, Seize Arms

byCKN NEWS -
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The Rivers State Police Command has arrested five suspects during a raid on an illegal security outfit operating as a fake “Civilian Joint Taskforce” in Sakpenwa, Tai LGA.

The suspects include three women and two men: Precious Mene, Blessing Felix, Barine Gaviga, Joy Ndornyie, and Muhammed Ibrahim.

Police recovered three locally fabricated pump-action rifles during the operation.

According to the police, the group was illegally operating under the guise of providing security services, stressing that no “Civilian Joint Taskforce” is officially recognised in Rivers State.

The Command warned that civilians are not allowed to carry firearms without legal approval and said investigations are ongoing to uncover other possible illegal operations.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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