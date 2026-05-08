I Didn’t Promise To Fix National Grid Within 3 Months..Power Minister, Tegbe

Joseph Tegbe, minister of power, has dismissed media reports claiming he promised to fix Nigeria’s troubled national power grid within three months.

In a statement on Thursday, Adeola Adelabu, his spokesperson, described the reports as inaccurate and misleading.

Tegbe clarified that no such commitment was made during his senate screening on May 6, 2026.

Adelabu said the minister “clearly” explained that timelines for reforms in the power sector were still being developed and would depend on technical diagnostics and consultations with key stakeholders.

The clarification follows reports suggesting that Tegbe had pledged to completely resolve the country’s persistent grid challenges within three months of assuming office.

According to the statement, Tegbe said while initial efforts to stabilise the national grid would begin within his first 100 days in office, deeper structural reforms in the sector could take significantly longer.

The statement added that reforms around sector credibility, gas supply, metering and operational efficiency could take up to one year to achieve meaningful progress.

“My promise to this chamber and to Nigeria is that Nigerians will see visible improvement in the sector,” Tegbe was quoted as saying during the screening.

He also pledged to stabilise the national grid, modernise electricity infrastructure, strengthen commercial frameworks in the sector and enforce accountability across the value chain.

On electricity tariff reforms, he reportedly assured lawmakers that vulnerable households would be protected, while government works to balance affordability, sector sustainability, investor confidence and operational efficiency.

The statement stressed that Tegbe remains open to constructive engagement with the media and urged journalists to seek clarification where necessary to avoid misinformation.







