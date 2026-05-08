Ogudu Lagos Monarch Passes On

byCKN NEWS -
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OBA NOJEEMDEEN FASHOLA, OLOGUDU OF OGUDU LAND, PASSES ON

Ogudu Land is in mourning following the passing of its traditional ruler, Oba Nojeemdeen Fashola, the Ologudu of Ogudu Land. The first-class monarch joined his ancestors in the early hours of today, according to palace sources.

Details surrounding the cause of death have not been officially disclosed, but palace officials confirmed that Oba Fashola passed away peacefully at his residence in Ogudu. 

The news has thrown the ancient community in Kosofe Local Government Area into a period of solemn reflection, as residents and traditional chiefs begin mourning rites in line with Yoruba custom.

Oba Fashola ascended the throne as the Ologudu of Ogudu Land four years ago and had served as a respected custodian of culture, peace, and development in the community.

As Ogudu observes the mourning period, markets and community activities in parts of the town have scaled down out of respect for the late king. 

Funeral and burial details will be announced by the Ogudu Traditional Council in due course.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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