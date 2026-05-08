Ogudu Lagos Monarch Passes On

OBA NOJEEMDEEN FASHOLA, OLOGUDU OF OGUDU LAND, PASSES ON

Ogudu Land is in mourning following the passing of its traditional ruler, Oba Nojeemdeen Fashola, the Ologudu of Ogudu Land. The first-class monarch joined his ancestors in the early hours of today, according to palace sources.

Details surrounding the cause of death have not been officially disclosed, but palace officials confirmed that Oba Fashola passed away peacefully at his residence in Ogudu.

The news has thrown the ancient community in Kosofe Local Government Area into a period of solemn reflection, as residents and traditional chiefs begin mourning rites in line with Yoruba custom.

Oba Fashola ascended the throne as the Ologudu of Ogudu Land four years ago and had served as a respected custodian of culture, peace, and development in the community.

As Ogudu observes the mourning period, markets and community activities in parts of the town have scaled down out of respect for the late king.

Funeral and burial details will be announced by the Ogudu Traditional Council in due course.