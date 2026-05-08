Hope Uzodimma Remains Chairman Of APC Governors Forum..PGF

PGF DENIES FALSE REPORTS OF REMOVAL OF ITS CHAIRMAN

The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth.

No meeting of the Forum was held at which any such decision was taken. The PGF Secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, remains the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.

The Forum remains united, focused, and committed to its responsibilities. Members of the public, party faithful, and the media are therefore advised to disregard the said report in its entirety.

Signed:

Folorunso S. Aluko

Director General

Progressive Governors Forum