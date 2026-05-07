Police Arrest Eight Suspected Kidnappers, Recover AK-47 Rifles In Nasarawa





The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping following the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers during a coordinated security operation in Rukubi Community, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to the police, the operation was launched after armed hoodlums invaded the community on the night of May 6, 2026, shooting sporadically and creating panic among residents before abducting two victims from their homes.

Police operatives from the Nasarawa State Command, working alongside other security agencies, local vigilante groups, and community youths, swiftly mobilised to the area and carried out coordinated operations that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The arrested suspects were identified as Adamu Alfa, Muhammed Alfa, Shuaibu Alfa, Usman Alfa, Ali Alfa, Isa Alfa, another Adamu Alfa, and Ja’afaru Alfa, all said to be from Rugan Alhaji Alfa in Rukubi Village.

Security operatives also recovered two AK-47 rifles, four Bajaj motorcycles, and two expended 7.62mm ammunition shells linked to the attack during the operation.

The police further disclosed that one of the suspects sustained fatal injuries during the encounter and later died while receiving medical treatment.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended the operatives for their professionalism and bravery, describing the operation as another success for intelligence-led policing and inter-agency collaboration in tackling violent crimes across the country.

The Force also appreciated the support of local vigilantes, community youths, and residents whose cooperation contributed to the successful operation.



