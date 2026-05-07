Billionaire Drug Baron Arrested By NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested an alleged billionaire drug baron, Amadi Simon, and two suspected female kingpins in a coordinated international operation targeting a transnational drug money laundering network.

The operation was carried out by operatives of the NDLEA Special Operations Unit in collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US DEA) Lagos Country Office and law enforcement partners from Switzerland, France and Greece.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA, the syndicate was involved in drug money laundering operations running into hundreds of billions of naira across Europe and Nigeria.

The agency said the multi-country investigation led to the simultaneous arrest of Amadi in Switzerland and two alleged co-conspirators in Nigeria on April 28, 2026.

The two other suspects were identified as Jecinta Amara Ikechi, 34, who was arrested in Anambra State, and Blessing Ngozi Amadi, 28, who was arrested in Agbor, Delta State.

The NDLEA said the arrests followed months of intelligence gathering and investigations across several jurisdictions.

The agency said it had traced several multi-billion naira assets allegedly linked to Amadi’s network in Nigeria and abroad.

Babafemi explained that properties identified as alleged proceeds of drug funds include Jovi Hotel at 1 Isiayei Street, GRA Phase 1, Asaba, Delta State; Jovi Hotel and Suites at 4 Orikeze by Deeper Life Road, Agbor, Delta State; and Jovi Apartment at Jamieson Court, Mabushi, Abuja.

The NDLEA also said several bank accounts and cryptocurrency addresses allegedly used by the cartel to conceal illicit funds had been identified and blocked.

The agency alleged that Amadi’s Nigerian operations involved the use of front and shell companies, pass-through arrangements, delegates, traditional bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets to hide and launder proceeds of drug and financial crimes.

It said the operation formed part of a wider effort to disrupt the financial base of international narcotics trafficking networks.

Speaking on the operation, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa, said the successful operation had sent a strong message to drug traffickers and their collaborators.

He said the agency maintained “a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes that jeopardize the safety of the Nigerian people, the integrity of our national reputation, and the stability of our economy.”

Marwa also commended the support of the US DEA and other international partners in dismantling the network.

The NDLEA boss said the agency would continue to deepen cooperation with foreign partners in intelligence, evidence collection, case management, tactical operations and equipment support.

“The NDLEA remains relentless in its pursuit of those involved in narcotics trafficking and associated financial crimes, regardless of where they attempt to hide,” Marwa stated.

“The NDLEA is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is neither a haven for drug traffickers who profit from illicit substances nor a sanctuary for their criminal proceeds.” Copied