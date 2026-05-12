Why I Held House Of Reps Speaker's Cloth...Supporter

A supporter of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, Ahmad Saidu, popularly known as Abba, has explained why he held the speaker’s attire during a recent political event in Zaria.

Saidu, who spoke with journalists in Zaria, on Monday, also apologised to the Speaker over the incident which occurred during Abbas’ declaration for re-election at the Mallawa Eid Ground, Zaria.

According to him, he sustained a serious fracture on his right hand in an accident, leaving the hand broken in three different places.

He said he had earlier received treatment at the Traditional Orthopaedic Centre, Likoro, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, before he was referred to the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

Saidu explained that financial difficulties prevented him from continuing with the treatment after support from some individuals stopped.

“We could not continue with the treatment because we cannot afford the medical bills after the support we received stopped,” he said.

He added that after learning the Speaker would attend the declaration event, he decided to go there in the hope of personally appealing for assistance.

“As one of the supporters of the Speaker, I went to the event hoping to seek his help. When I got close to him, I held his gown while trying to show him my fractured hand, but security personnel dragged me away,” he said.

Saidu expressed regret over the development, saying he never intended to embarrass the Speaker publicly.

“If I had known the incident would cause such national embarrassment to the Speaker, I would have preferred to continue living with the pain.

“I am one of his supporters and I appreciate the interventions and assistance he has been rendering to people, which prompted my action,” he added.

Also speaking, the victim’s father, Malam Sa’idu-Ibrahim Abubakar, apologised to the Speaker and alleged that political opponents had exploited the incident to spread false narratives.

He said the family had struggled for more than two years to fund treatment both at ABUTH and the 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna but could no longer cope with the expenses

The father, however, commended the Speaker for agreeing to shoulder the medical bills of his son despite the incident at the event venue.



