Ilebaye’s Father Wanted Her To Give Him N50m From Her Bbnaija Wins

Ilebaye’s father wanted her to give him N50m from the money she won. She has sponsored his medical trip to India and spent over N30m on him- mother of reality TV star says (part 1)





Ms Lami Calista, the mother of the winner of BBNaija All Stars edition, Ilebaye Odiniga, has denied claims that Ilebaye has never been of financial assistance to her father.





In a voice recording that has gone viral, Ilebaye’s father, Emmanuel Odiniya, accused Ilebaye of not being of financial assistance to him. He alleged that since winning the N120 million cash prize from the show in 2023, Ilebaye has not assisted with his medical bills but goes around to lavish money on other people. He made particular reference to Ilebaye spraying wads of Naira notes on her fellow housemate, Cross Okonkwo, during his wedding.





In a chat with LIB today May 11, 2026, Ms Lami said her ex-husband’s anger towards Ilebaye is because she refused to hand over all the cash prize to him and also refused to give him N50 million after she refused to hand over all her money to him. She said contrary to his claim, Ilebaye has sponsored his medical trips to India and has spent nothing less than N35 million on him





‘’When Ilebaye came out of the house, she gave the father N7m when he was going for his treatment in India. This was in 2023. Even when he was going last year, she gave him N5 million as well. The father still called and said the money wasn’t enough. Ilebaye had to send extra N3 million to him. That is asides the N1 million she gives to him’’





She told LIB that Ilebaye pays the school fees of her two young brothers and that the fees runs into millions of Naira.





‘’Must she give him all the money? How much did he spend when she went to Big Brother? I am surprised he is putting his eyes on the money of the girl. I am surprised! He has money. Why is he putting his eyes on the one the child has? Is he not ashamed? If he is complaining, what of me the mother? This girl wanted to open a shop for me, the father refused, saying until he gives permission, she has no right to open a shop for me. Did I complain? Have I one day complained? I am sorry to bring this out but the truth has to be said’’