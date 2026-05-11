Ex Jigawa House Of Reps Member Dies In Kidnappers Custody Despite N50m Ransom Payment By Family

The lifeless body of former Jigawa House of Representatives member and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Abba Anas Adamu has been handed over to his family by kidnappers after the payment of ransom.

Anas Adamu, alongside another Jigawa politician, Ali Tukur Gantsa, was abducted while travelling to attend an ADC congress in Abuja. The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million, but later collected N50 million for Gantsa’s release while handing over Anas’s body.

The incident has thrown the Jigawa ADC family and other political stakeholders into mourning, with many describing Anas as a man of the people, a kind-hearted politician with a reputation for integrity.

“They were abducted last Wednesday en route to Abuja from Kano for a political meeting. Abductors took them to a nearby bush in Jere, demanding a ransom of N200 million. After prolonged negotiations, the sum of N50 million was agreed upon,” a family source hints.

Anas, who suffered from asthma and hypertension, had been without his medication for several days, a situation that worsened his condition amid the fear and stress of captivity.

Despite Ali Gantsa’s efforts to reassure him, Anas’s health deteriorated, leading to his death.

The abductors initially withheld this information, but a statement by one of them suggested Anas had died.

An insider revealed that Anas’s driver and son delivered the ransom, after which the abductors released Gantsa and showed Anas’s son his father’s corpse.

There has been no official statement from the Jigawa ADC. It was however, learnt that the remains of Anas were being conveyed to Kano, with burial arrangements pending.



