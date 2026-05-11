Alleged ₦2.04bn Money Laundering: Court Reserves Ruling on Ex-NRC Finance Director, Felix Njoku’s Bail

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, May 11, 2026, reserved ruling till June 2, 2026 on the bail application filed by one of the defendants in the alleged ₦2.04 billion money laundering trial involving staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC.

At the resumed sitting, Mordecai Adejo, counsel to the first defendant, Felix Njoku, a former Director of Finance, NRC, informed the court that he had filed a motion for bail dated February 3, 2026, supported by a four-paragraph affidavit and a written address, which he adopted as his argument before the court.