Alleged ₦2.04bn Money Laundering: Court Reserves Ruling on Ex-NRC Finance Director, Felix Njoku’s Bail

byCKN NEWS -
0


Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, May 11, 2026, reserved ruling till June 2, 2026 on the bail application filed by one of the defendants in the alleged ₦2.04 billion money laundering trial involving staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC. 

At the resumed sitting, Mordecai Adejo, counsel to the first defendant, Felix Njoku, a former Director of Finance, NRC, informed the court that he had filed a motion for bail dated February 3, 2026, supported by a four-paragraph affidavit and a written address, which he adopted as his argument before the court. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال