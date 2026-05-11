Supreme Court Affirms 12-year Jail Term Dor Man Who Raped His 15-year-old House Help In Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed the 12-year-jail term passed on one Dauda Sani Haladu for raping his 15-year-old domestic help in Abuja.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) disclosed this in a statement on Monday, May 11, 2026, describing it as a “landmark victory in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV),”

An FCT High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Hon Justice M.A. Nasir had convicted and sentenced Haladu in 2021.

“On May 8, 2026, the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered a final judgment affirming the conviction and 12-year prison sentence of a 42-year-old man for the r@pe of his 15-year-old domestic help,” the statement read.

“The incident occurred on March 11, 2017, when the convict took advantage of his wife and children’s absence to forcefully assault the victim, Judith James (name changed to protect her identity), at their residence.

“Following the assault, the convict threatened the victim’s life to ensure her silence.

“Despite the intimidation, the victim eventually confided in a school official, leading to the Agency’s intervention and the subsequent arraignment of the defendant on November 11, 2017, under Section 1(2) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPPA).

“This final judgment serves as a stern reminder that the law is patient but persistent. NAPTIP remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of violence, especially against vulnerable domestic workers and children, face the full weight of justice.”