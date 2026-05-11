Foremost Priest, Rev Father Gabriel Osu Dies At 72





CATHOLIC CHURCH ANNOUNCES DEMISE OF UBULU-UKU BORN MSGR GABRIEL OSU

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has announced, with a heavy heart but with strong faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection of the body, the death of our brother and priest: Very Rev. Msgr. Gabriel Sunsay Osu who died, Friday, 8th May 2026. He was born on Sunday, 5th September 1954, a native of Ogbego Quarters, from Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Unil his death, he was a priest of the Archdiocese of Lagos, ordained on Saturday, 5th December, 1981. He served in several parishes and institutions in the Archdiocese including

1. Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos,

2. St. Gregory College, South-West, Ikoyi,

3. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Oshodi, Lagos,

4. St. Paul Catholic Church, Ebute-Metta, and,

5. Our Lady Star of the Sea, Northern Foreshore, Lekki.

He also served as the Lagos Archdiocesan Director of Social Communications for many years. Until his death he was resident in Our Lady Star of the Sea, Northern Foreshore, Lekki.

In the circular which was released by the Archbishop of Lagos, the funeral arrangements will be communicated later. He however called for prayers for the repose of the soul of Monsignor Osu, and for the consolation of all who mourn.

May God grant him eternal rest and a place of happiness, light, and peace among the saints.