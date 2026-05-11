Alumni Urged To Support Igbobi College’s N10bn Endowment Fund

The National President of the Igbobi College Old Boys Association, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, has urged alumni to prioritise legacy-building and collective development, calling on members to support the association’s N10 billion endowment initiative.

He made the call at the 2026 ICOBA 90s Decade Reunion themed “Reconnecting and Strengthening the ICOBA 90s Decade,” where stakeholders emphasised unity, relevance, and long-term impact.

Speaking in a statement on Sunday, signed by ICOBA, he said, “It’s a huge pleasure to be here. Everywhere you go, you are carrying a torch. The question you must always ask yourself is whether you are representing the values of the college in your decisions and actions.”

Badejo-Okusanya stressed that alumni engagement must go beyond social interaction.

“We are here to make a difference and impact lives. The greatest sign of a noble individual is the ability to give and to create a future that others will benefit from.

“What are you building that you may never see, but generations after you will benefit from?” he asked.

Badejo-Okusanya noted that the association is targeting N10bn in funds and plans to take the campaign to the diaspora.

“If you put your money in the endowment, it is forever. Your name will be part of the legacy.

“We are building not just for ourselves, but for the future; we are targeting N10bn,” he added.

The president disclosed that ICOBA had secured over N1bn in cash and pledges towards its endowment fund, with Chapel Hill Denham engaged as fund managers.

“We have agreed with Chapel Hill Denham as fund managers, and they are also putting in a significant sum into the endowment fund,” he said.

He added that a global digital platform had been developed to enable seamless contributions from alumni worldwide.

“This is not just a project for today; it is for generations to come. The same way we are benefiting from what others built, we must also build for those coming after us,” he said.

Also speaking, an alumnus, Mr Sheriff Adekoya, said, “Are you driving alone, or are you pulling a brother along?

“The only shame is going through life’s struggles alone when you are surrounded by people who can help.”

Adekoya also underscored the value of alumni networks. “What we have here is trust forged over years—something most professionals spend their entire careers trying to build. But the question is: are we being purposeful with this network?”

Similarly, the 1990s Decade Representative, Arigbabu Oladele, said the reunion was designed to address disconnection among members.

The event drew participants from across the 1991–1999 sets, reflecting members’ renewed commitment to strengthening ties and contributing to the future of Igbobi College.



