UNIBEN Student Assassinated At School Gate

byCKN NEWS -
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A yet-to-be-identified part-time political science student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was shot dead inside his vehicle at the main gate of Ugbowo campus on Sunday.

According to a video sightedcirculating online  the deceased was shot dead shortly after completing his semester examinations, a claim we could not independently confirm as of the time of this report.

However, the management of UNIBEN has reportedly dissociated its students and staff from the incident, linking it to alleged cult activities outside the campus.

The management expressed regret over the loss of life and urged members of the university community to remain calm, vigilant and continue their academic activities peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police is yet to issue any official statement confirming the incident as of the time of filing this report. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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