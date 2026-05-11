UNIBEN Student Assassinated At School Gate









A yet-to-be-identified part-time political science student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) was shot dead inside his vehicle at the main gate of Ugbowo campus on Sunday.





According to a video sightedcirculating online the deceased was shot dead shortly after completing his semester examinations, a claim we could not independently confirm as of the time of this report.





However, the management of UNIBEN has reportedly dissociated its students and staff from the incident, linking it to alleged cult activities outside the campus.





The management expressed regret over the loss of life and urged members of the university community to remain calm, vigilant and continue their academic activities peacefully.





Meanwhile, the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police is yet to issue any official statement confirming the incident as of the time of filing this report.