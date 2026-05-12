On Olatunji Disu's Appointment As The IG Of The Nigeria Police Force By Fanisi Babatunde PhD

Personally, by my own assessment, The appointment of Olatunji Disu as the current Inspector General of Police has ushered in a renewed sense of purpose, discipline, and institutional responsibility within the Nigeria Police Force. At a time when public confidence in law enforcement had been significantly eroded, his emergence represents a decisive shift toward restoring credibility and professionalism.

Disu has come to be widely regarded as an epitome of intolerance for misconduct, discipline in service, and accountability in leadership. His approach to policing is not merely administrative but deeply reformative, anchored on the principle that law enforcement must first be governed by law and order within its own ranks. This firm stance has sent a clear message across the force that indiscipline and impunity will no longer be tolerated.

One of the most remarkable aspects of his tenure so far is the speed with which he has begun to restore sanity and operational discipline. Units that previously operated with little oversight are now subject to stricter internal controls, while officers are being reoriented toward professionalism and respect for civil authority. These early interventions, though still evolving, are already reshaping public perception of the force.

Importantly, Disu has justified his appointment through visible actions and measurable commitment to reform. Rather than relying on rhetoric, he has demonstrated capacity through decisive leadership, prompt responses to internal challenges, and a clear insistence on accountability at all levels. His performance so far reflects a leader who understands the weight of his office and is determined to deliver results that align with public expectations.

A critical factor underpinning his effectiveness is his evident grounding in proper training and professional development. Leadership, as often said, is a reflection of preparation, and in Disu’s case, this is unmistakable. His composure, clarity of purpose, and structured approach to reforms all point to a leader shaped by rigorous training and exposure. He embodies the reality that when leaders are well trained, their decisions are measured, their actions deliberate, and their institutions better guided.

Beyond policy directives, Disu’s personal disposition reinforces his message. He leads with a quiet firmness, neither overly theatrical nor detached, but with a visible commitment to doing what is right, even when it is inconvenient. This balance of authority and responsibility is gradually becoming a defining feature of his leadership style.

In a system where public trust must be earned and not demanded, Olatunji Disu appears to understand the assignment clearly. His tenure, though still unfolding, offers a compelling narrative that with the right leadership, grounded in discipline, accountability, and proper training, even the most challenged institutions can begin to rediscover their honour and purpose.

Fanisi Babatunde, PhD writes from the Kogi State University, Kabba, Nigeria.