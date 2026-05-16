US Military Releases Video Evidence Of Elimination Of ISIS Second In Command

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The US Military command has released a video footage of the attack that eliminated ISIS second in Command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki

The sixty one seconds video revealed a coordinated mission involving US and Nigerian military involvement 

The Nigerian army says Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the slain second-in-command of ISIS, created “a concealed and fortified enclave” at Metele in Borno state.

Earlier on Saturday, United States President Donald Trump announced that al-Minuki was killed in a “meticulously planned and very complex” mission involving Nigerian and American troops.

Video Link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1Gna6uR6Sm/


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال