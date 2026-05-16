Defence HQs Gives More Details On How ISIS Top Terrorist Was Eliminated By US , Nigerian Military

ARMED FORCES OF NIGERIA, IN COLLABORATION WITH UNITED STATES FORCES, NEUTRALIZE SENIOR ISIS COMMANDER

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with United States forces has successfully conducted a meticulously planned and highly coordinated counterterrorism operation resulting in the elimination of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a senior ISIS leader and one of the world’s most active terrorists.

The precision operation was the result of our recently formed U.S. - Nigeria partnership and intelligence sharing efforts. Together, we have disrupted a violent terrorist network that endangered Nigeria and the broader West African region. Our efforts represent a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria, the Lake Chad Basin, the Sahel region and globally.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki was a key ISIS operational and strategic figure who provided guidance to ISIS entities outside Nigeria on matters relating to media operations, economic warfare and the development and manufacturing of weapons, explosives and drones. His death removes a critical node through which ISIS coordinated and directed operations across different regions of the world.

Intelligence further indicates that, as recently as February 2026, Minuki may have been elevated to the position of Head of the General Directorate of States, placing him the second most senior leader within the ISIS global hierarchy.

Prior to this, Minuki served in 2023 as the Nigeria-based al-Furqan GDP Office Emir, overseeing ISIS-linked operations across the Sahel and West Africa, including attacks against civilians, particularly ethnic and religious minority communities.

The terrorist leader also maintained longstanding operational ties with ISIS-West Africa and was linked to the 2018 Dapchi kidnapping of over 100 schoolgirls. Intelligence records further show that between March 2015 and early 2016, he facilitated the movement of fighters to Libya in support of ISIS operations in North Africa. Before pledging allegiance to ISIS in 2015, Minuki was also recognized as a prominent leader within Boko Haram.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterate that this successful operation demonstrates Nigeria’s unwavering resolve to confront terrorism and deny extremist groups the ability to threaten national, regional and international security.

The operation equally underscores the importance of our Nigeria-United States collaboration, intelligence sharing and coordinated military action in defeating transnational terrorist networks.

The Defence Headquarters commends the gallantry, professionalism and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation and appreciates the continued partnership and support of United States forces in the collective fight against terrorism.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain steadfast in ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, protecting civilians and ensuring lasting peace and stability across the nation and the wider region.

SAMAILA UBA

Major General

Director, Defence Information

16 May 2026





STATEHOUSE STATEMENT

Counterterrorism Operation Against ISIS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki

Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism.

Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin

Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Aso Villa,

Abuja

May 16, 2026



