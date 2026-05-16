Anger , Condemnation As Nigerians Berate EFCC Over Raid Of Uyo Teaching Hospital

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has bowed to calls for investigations after some operatives of the agency allegedly attacked some medical workers at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in Akwa Ibom State.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, triggered outrage as many Nigerians accused the agency of highhandedness.

Also, senior lawyers and civil society organisations, who spoke on the incident, called for reforms in the anti-graft agency’s operations.

The commission has faced increasing criticism following a string of controversial raids on homes, hotels, hostels and institutions during operations targeting suspects linked to financial crimes, especially Internet fraud.

Attack on Akwa Ibom hospital

On Tuesday, EFCC operatives allegedly assaulted members of staff of the UUTH during an investigation involving the authentication of a medical report.

Four staff members, including the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Effiong Ekpe, were arrested during the operation.

Witnesses alleged that the operatives arrived on the hospital premises in the afternoon to arrest a staff member, but resistance from workers led to tension.

Eyewitnesses, including Ekpe, claimed that additional officers later arrived at the scene and allegedly fired shots into the air to disperse workers and other hospital personnel who had gathered around.

Videos circulating online showed workers, patients and visitors running for safety after tear gas canisters were fired within the hospital premises.

Some persons were reportedly injured during the incident, while phones were allegedly damaged as workers attempted to record the scene.

The incident sparked immediate reactions from medical workers across the state, with doctors and health workers embarking on an indefinite strike.

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association also threatened N1bn legal action against the anti-graft agency over what it described as physical, emotional, professional and institutional damage suffered during the operation.

Speaking on the incident, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Ememabasi Bassey, disclosed that the medical report being verified by the EFCC was fake.

According to him, some persons within the hospital might have collaborated with outsiders to produce the document.

He explained that the verification process passed through several officers and was delayed by the weekend, May 1 being a public holiday and the official trip of Ekpe, who is also the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the institution.

However, the EFCC defended its actions.

The spokesman for the commission, Dele Oyewale, said the operatives visited the hospital to authenticate a medical report submitted by a suspect standing trial before Justice M.A. Onyetenu of the Federal High Court in Uyo.

He alleged that operatives were attacked with stones and dangerous objects by workers during the operation.

Oyewale added that despite the hostility, the operatives exercised restraint and professionally exited the hospital premises without disrupting medical activities.

Public outrage

The incident generated outrage as many Nigerians demanded investigations into the conduct of the operatives and reforms in the agency’s methods.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, condemned the incident, describing it as an abuse of power and a disturbing display of lawlessness.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, Obi said the use of tear gas within a hospital environment was a thoughtless act.

He stated that while government agencies had constitutional responsibilities to perform their duties, the manner in which such duties were carried out often raised concerns.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Monday Ubani (SAN), the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre also condemned the action of the agency.

He said although citizens must not obstruct lawful operations, security agencies had no right to assault people during arrests.

Ubani stressed that law enforcement agencies must maintain civility and professionalism during operations.

The SAN also criticised midnight raids, warning that operatives risked being mistaken for kidnappers or armed robbers due to the country’s current security climate.

“You don’t jump fences by 2am in an insecure environment where people are already afraid of criminals,” the senior lawyer said.

The Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran, urged anti-graft agencies to improve intelligence gathering and professionalism.

He warned that certain methods could undermine public confidence in anti-corruption efforts.

Referring to the UUTH incident, Adeniran said hospitals should never become theatres of violent operations.

Similarly, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa, said law enforcement agencies must remain procedural and civil in carrying out investigations.

He noted that hospitals are sensitive environments that require proper access and security protocols.

Musa, however, added that anti-graft agencies sometimes encounter resistance from individuals attempting to frustrate investigations.

“Law enforcement agencies must be civil in their operations, but when people obstruct investigations or attempt to shield suspects, operatives sometimes resort to force to ensure suspects are brought to justice,” he added.

Pattern of controversial raids

The Uyo incident is one of several controversial EFCC operations that have drawn public condemnation in recent years.

On May 4, a Rivers State High Court ordered the EFCC and Multichoice to pay MetroDigital Limited N10m over what the court described as an unlawful raid and arrest of staff members.

Justice Chinelo Odili ruled that the invasion of the broadcasting firm’s premises and disruption of its operations violated the rights of the company and its workers.

In April this year, youths in Edo State protested at the House of Assembly complex over alleged incessant harassment and midnight raids by EFCC operatives.

The protesters accused officials of targeting youths without warrants and conducting illegal searches and detentions.

In February 2026, armed operatives reportedly raided a residential compound in Asaba, Delta State, between 2am and 3am while attempting to arrest suspected fraudsters.

A viral video shared by an X user, @General_Somto, showed claims that operatives used sledgehammers to break doors and ladders to scale balconies during the operation.

Residents initially believed they were under attack by armed robbers or cultists before realising that the men were EFCC operatives.

Earlier, in January 2025, an Assistant Superintendent of the commission, Aminu Salisu, was shot dead during an early morning raid in Awka, Anambra State.

The suspected internet fraudster, Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu, reportedly claimed he acted in self-defence after mistaking the operatives for kidnappers.

On May 20, 2025, students and youths in Benin City also protested against alleged harassment and late-night raids by the anti-graft agency.

The protesters accused operatives of storming student hostels around 2 am and arresting occupants indiscriminately.

The President of the Creative Industry Group, Felix Duke, also accused EFCC operatives of stealing €5,000 during a raid on his Duke and Duchess Hotel in Abule Egba, Lagos, on August 1, 2025.

He alleged that the operatives damaged property worth millions of naira and disrupted hotel operations without presenting a valid warrant.

EFCC bows to pressure

The EFCC, on Friday, said it had opened an investigation into the incident.

The commission disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle.

“The presence of the commission’s operatives in the facility on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, was purely administrative, to facilitate the authentication of a document, rather than a tactical operation to effect arrest,” the statement read.

The anti-graft agency, however, expressed concern over allegations that some hospital workers were brutalised during the incident.

While noting that it had not seen any physical evidence of injuries allegedly sustained by the affected staff members, the commission said it had nonetheless ordered an investigation into the matter.

The commission assured that any operative found to have violated the agency’s Standard Operating Procedure would be sanctioned.

“The commission acknowledges stakeholders who have shown concern in the amicable resolution of the issue and, once again, reassures the public, including medical staff of the UUTH, that the May 12th incident was an aberration and should not be allowed to be exploited by some fifth columnists to undermine the fight against corruption in Nigeria,” the statement read.