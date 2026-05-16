How My Wife Cheated On Me , Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Host..Frank Edoho

Popular television host and media personality, Frank Edoho, has fired back at allegations of infidelity and financial irresponsibility levelled against him by his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, amid the messy online fallout trailing their failed marriage.

Speaking on the controversy after Sandra publicly accused him of cheating, emotional abuse and abandoning his responsibilities as a father, Edoho claimed that her alleged relationship with singer, Chike, was one of the final straws that led to the collapse of the marriage.

According to him, he initially attempted to salvage the relationship for the sake of their children despite allegedly discovering evidence of an affair between Sandra and the singer.

“Since December 2022 till January last year (2025), that news that came out is very true. I approached that stupid guy because this is my second marriage. I asked him if he knew who I was and he was shaking like a leaf. I asked him what he was doing with my wife. He had a serious girlfriend he was engaged to, Precious.

“I told him that if my wife was stupid enough to cheat on her husband, why would he encourage it? He said, ‘Is that what she told you?’ and I told him I have the recordings of him talking to my wife. I told him I have two boys with this woman and I want to raise them. Leave this woman alone and maybe, she will come to her senses. I will overlook it and take one for my sons but they continued,” he said.

Edoho further alleged that Sandra actively encouraged the relationship with the singer despite his efforts to preserve the marriage.

“In the audio, she was the one encouraging the guy. I don’t know what I did to deserve that. I sent her to school in 2010 and 2011 and I said she should do a business. We settled for interior design, and I found her first carpenter for her. I raised everything and studied interior design photography because of her for four years.

“I was doing all that for my wife until I raised her to the point that trouble started. She felt she was big and started an affair with this guy,” he added.

The veteran broadcaster also revealed that there was a period he walked away from the marriage for about three months before Sandra persuaded him to return.

Speaking further on the divorce proceedings, Edoho claimed Sandra initiated legal action after discovering that he had moved on emotionally.

“There was a point when she saw that I had moved on and she saw me with a beautiful girl and she took me to court that she wants a divorce. It was just like anger.

“She was asking me to pay her N4m every month for the children’s upkeep and I said that it’s not happening. When I brought my evidence to court, the judge just said please, you know there are children involved,” he said.

He also stated that he will release evidences to back up his claims. He explained that he had used a technology to secretly record her calls with Chike after she promised to not return. In some of the audios which leaked online, Sandra admitted that the divorce was not Edoho’s fault.

Meanwhile, in an earlier call with Saturday Beats, Edoho had declined further public engagement over the controversies trailing the collapse of the second marriage

He had said, “I am not going to grant any interview because what is the gain for me in talking about my life?” he said.

The media personality also reacted briefly to claims made by his estranged wife regarding allegations of infidelity and financial responsibility during their marriage. Laughing off the claims, he said, “Indeed. And I left her two years ago and she is still sponsoring. Don’t worry, let people have that perspective.”

One X user identified as Danny of Owerri stirred further conversations when he pointed out that singer, Chike, had an affair with Edoho’s estranged wife.

“But why would Chike sleep with Frank Edoho’s wife. Why? I use to see Chike as a responsible guy,” the user wrote.

Reacting to the outpouring of sympathy from fans, Edoho revealed that he and Sandra had already been separated for almost two years before the current online uproar.

“I truly appreciate the empathy. While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now(almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he stated.

Meanwhile, social media users continued to dissect online activities involving Sandra and Chike after both parties shared the same love themed song on Friday. The song, titled, “You’re The Closest To Heaven,” by an Australian singer, sparked speculation among fans who interpreted the posts as subtle messaging amid the controversy.

Attention also shifted to an earlier interview granted by Chike on The Unpack Podcast hosted by NAY, where the singer spoke about his preference for older women in relationships.

As conversations intensified online, Sandra also took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 15, 2026, to share her side of the story in a lengthy post titled, “Surviving A Bitch Ass Nigga, Frank Edoho.”

In the post, she accused Edoho of infidelity, emotional abuse, neglect and financial irresponsibility during their marriage.

“Choosing to remain silent may give mixed signals to the narrative that a sadist and narcissist peddles, making everyone believe he is a victim.

“Choosing to marry a man, raising our beautiful kids, single handedly building and growing a successful design business and giving myself wholly, undiluted and faithful through and through!

“Until you decided that while I am pregnant with our first child, you would rather have a prolonged affair that lasted years with an actress, Mbong Amata amongst other women.

“Where do I even begin? The nights crying on the floor begging that you see me, with you walking out and not returning for days!”

She further alleged that Edoho discouraged her from keeping their second child and accused him of abandoning his responsibilities as a father.

“Or the days you tormented me to abort our second child because you were in numerous relationships and not ready to be a father?!

“Throughout the emotional, physiological, mental and physical torture and abuse, I stayed committed, faithful, shielding you, carrying like egg. But you are a shell. Washed up and dried out. You live for validation of the Internet. So enjoy your 10 seconds of pity party.

“A dead beat! That is exactly what you are. I singlehandedly sponsored your lavish lifestyle.

“I singlehandedly paid all your bills, the trips, business class tickets, 5 star hotels, luxury trips, all the home bills including that of the other children from your previously failed marriage. I took your mum abroad to the United States, and she lived in my parent’s home for years! I tried to cover you.

“Have you ever paid school fees? Have you ever? All you did was abuse the financial access you had to my funds. Squandering my money on prostitutes and loose women.”

Sandra also named and tagged several women she alleged Edoho was romantically involved with during their marriage.

“So many numerous transactions in Lekki hotels, air bnb, lounges and bars. Sold my property without my permission for chicken change and still squandered the earnings from it within one week! On different girls. Documented evidence dey! Chai!

“Disappearing for weeks on end! With loose women and whores like Adaeze Ugboaja at The Hardrock Cafe, or is it Tega Dominic @its_tegadominic the BBNaija girl, or is it Amaka Okeke @diaryofalionqueen, whom you claimed you were trying to get endorsement and sponsorship for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire who you brought into our home to sleep with on our matrimonial bed?

“Or is it the smelling prostitutes whom you led into our home? Where I had to video record you escorting her to the gate! Or is it the whore you had on your Snapchat frolicking in her bikini snapping with your own phone while you were there blowing kisses to her?”

Explaining why she eventually walked away from the marriage, Sandra maintained that she remained faithful throughout the relationship but eventually decided to prioritise herself and her wellbeing.

“Where do I start? Where do I begin?

“I was a great wife, a faithful wife to the core.

“But a time comes when a woman must choose herself. I chose myself and walked away, filed for divorce too. As an adult woman, I am free to be friends with and date whomever I please. Please, move on with your life. To family and friends who have walked this journey with me and know the truth, thank you for your prayers and support,” she added.

Meanwhile, the women she called out debunked having any form of romantic relationship with Edoho.

Debunking the allegations, Okeke wrote on Instagram, “Over the past few hours, my name has been wrongly linked to false and baseless allegations currently circulating online.

For clarity, Frank Edoho and I met in 2024 on strictly business related matters and only became good friends in May 2025 when he was dealing with a personal matter which I will not bring up here for privacy reasons. Any narrative beyond this is completely untrue.

I am deeply disappointed to see my name attached to narratives that are malicious, baseless, and entirely inaccurate.

I kindly ask that people refrain from spreading unverified claims that may harm individuals, families, and reputations.

I remain focused on my work and will not be engaging further on this matter. My legal team have been informed accordingly and will take action in due course. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support.”

Tega Dominic also posted a cryptic message on Instagram: “It’s all cap,” she wrote.

Sandra Onyenucheya is a Nigerian entrepreneur and interior designer known for her luxury interior brand, Vivabella Designs and VivabellaHome. Through her social media pages, she frequently shares projects, luxury home inspirations and travels across different countries in search of premium interior pieces and designs.

Edoho, on the other hand, remains one of Nigeria’s most recognisable television personalities. He gained widespread fame as the host of the Nigerian edition of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and has also worked in broadcasting, events hosting and media production for decades.

This is not Edoho’s first failed marriage. Before his union with Sandra, he was married to broadcaster, Katherine Obiang. The marriage produced children before the couple eventually separated years ago. Their split also generated public attention at the time, though both parties later moved on with their lives privately.



