Two Weeks After: Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Chris Musa Visit Oyo Over Abducted School Children

byCKN NEWS -
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A high-powered Federal Government delegation sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The delegation, led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, includes the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and other top government officials.

The team is on a fact-finding and security assessment visit to evaluate the situation, meet affected communities, and coordinate the Federal Government’s response.

The visit signals growing federal attention to the incident as efforts intensify to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers and strengthen security across affected communities.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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