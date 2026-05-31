Two Weeks After: Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Chris Musa Visit Oyo Over Abducted School Children

A high-powered Federal Government delegation sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The delegation, led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, includes the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd.), the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, and other top government officials.

The team is on a fact-finding and security assessment visit to evaluate the situation, meet affected communities, and coordinate the Federal Government’s response.

The visit signals growing federal attention to the incident as efforts intensify to secure the safe return of the abducted pupils and teachers and strengthen security across affected communities.