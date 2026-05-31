Lagos Police Command Denies Circulating Videos On Caches Of Arms

RE-CIRCULATING VIDEO OF ARRESTED FULANI MEN WITH ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN IKORODU IS OLD AND MISLEADING

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to state unequivocally that the video currently circulating on social media platforms depicting the arrest of some Fulani men allegedly found in possession of arms and ammunition in Ikorodu, Lagos State, is an old clip of an incident that occurred over three (3) years ago and does not reflect the current security situation in Ikorodu or any part of Lagos State.





The recirculation of such outdated content as a recent occurrence is misleading, capable of creating unnecessary panic, fear, and apprehension among residents. The Command therefore urges members of the public to disregard the video and refrain from sharing unverified information capable of undermining public confidence and peace.





The Command further warns social media users and content creators against the dissemination of false, unverified, and alarmist stories capable of causing public disorder. Individuals found deliberately spreading misinformation or fake news will be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with extant laws.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, psc, mnips, has directed sustained and enhanced deployment of Police personnel and operational assets to identified black spots, strategic locations, and all entry and exit points across the State. These proactive security measures are being carried out in close collaboration with other security and safety agencies to ensure the continued safety and security of all residents and visitors in Lagos State. Residents are therefore encouraged to go about their lawful activities without fear, as adequate security measures have been emplaced to guarantee the protection of lives and property.





Members of the public are encouraged to partner with the Police and other security agencies by remaining vigilant and providing prompt, credible, and actionable information on suspicious persons, movements, or activities within their communities, as timely information from the public remains invaluable in preventing crime and enhancing public safety.





SP ABIMBOLA ADEBISI, anipr, mipra,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

LAGOS STATE COMMAND, IKEJA.





31ST MAY 2026