Insecurity :Popular TikToker Mama G Attacks Pastor Adeboye For Cancelling Protests

Popular TikToker Mama G has sparked reactions online after releasing a video in which she strongly criticized the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, over reports that an alleged planned protest by church members in Oyo State was stopped.

The controversy comes in the wake of the kidnapping of pupils and teachers from a school in Oyo State, an incident that has generated widespread concern and renewed calls for improved security measures.

In a video circulating on social media, Mama G alleged that RCCG members who intended to allegedly stage a peaceful protest over the abduction were prevented from doing so. She further claimed that the action was influenced by the church's relationship with Nigeria's First Lady, who is a Pastor in the church. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Expressing her frustration, the TikToker launched a scathing attack on Pastor Adeboye, accusing him and other prominent pastors of contributing to Nigeria's problems. She described Adeboye as a "blood-sucking demon" and alleged that religious leaders have failed to speak up on issues affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Mama G also claimed that some church leaders have negatively affected the future of Nigerian children and mothers, while directing curses at Pastor Adeboye and his family. In the emotional outburst, she further accused RCCG pastors of wrongdoing and declared that they would eventually face the consequences of their actions.

The video has since generated mixed reactions online, with some social media users supporting her call for greater accountability from religious leaders, while others condemned her remarks as disrespectful and excessive.





Neither Pastor Adeboye nor the RCCG leadership had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of this report.