Remi Tinubu Donates N100m Empowerment Grants To 2000 Ekiti women

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Saturday announced a donation of N100m empowerment grant for 2,000 women in the state.

She spoke at the Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, as she expressed gratitude to the people for their support for Oyebanji’s administration, while calling on them to vote for him in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Tinubu also announced a N100m grant for women in the state, saying 2,000 beneficiaries would receive N50,000 each to support their businesses.

“We are here to thank you because you came in your numbers and waited for us since morning. I have asked the governor’s wife to empower 2,000 women with N50,000 each. It is not a loan, it is to support your businesses,” she said.

The wife of the President said she would return to the state to campaign for her husband re-election in 2027, saying that the country would record further progress if the President secures a second term.

During her visit to the state, she inaugurated an Information and Communication Technology Centre at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, a project executed through her Renewed Hope Initiative.

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, thanked women in the state for their support and urged them to vote for her husband in the June 20 election.

“We should vote for BAO and by January, for Jagaban (President Tinubu). In 2023, it was Ekiti that first released presidential results. It will be massive again by 2027,” she said.

Governor Oyebanji described the First Lady’s visit and interventions in the state as evidence of her commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

He also thanked President Tinubu for supporting his administration, saying the assistance from the Federal Government had contributed to the achievements recorded by his government.

“All the things we have done, whether in healthcare, road construction, employment and other sectors, would not have been possible without the support of my father, President Tinubu,” he said.

The governor added that residents of the state would reciprocate the support by backing the President in the 2027 election.

Also, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, urged women in the state to continue supporting the APC-led administrations at both the state and federal levels.



