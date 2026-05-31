Davido Challenges Fellow Entertainers To Speak Up On Nigeria's Insecurity

byCKN NEWS -
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Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called out himself and other Nigerian entertainers for not speaking enough about the state of the nation.

In a post shared on X, the singer admitted that public figures in the entertainment industry have not done enough to use their platforms to speak against insecurity, injustice, and the worsening situation in the country.

“I can’t lie, we entertainers… we dey mess up, I won’t lie, including me. We need to speak up. It’s too much injustice going on,” Davido said.


He noted that celebrities often face criticism whether they speak or remain silent, but insisted that people must follow their conscience and speak when necessary.


Davido’s comment has sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians agreeing that entertainers with large platforms should do more to draw attention to national issues, especially killings, kidnappings, hardship, and governance failures.


His statement adds to the growing call for celebrities, influencers, and public figures to use their influence beyond entertainment and contribute to conversations affecting ordinary Nigerians.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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