Tinubu To Depart Nigeria For France, Kenya And Rwanda

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, May 2, for an official visit to France, Kenya, and Rwanda, where he is scheduled to participate in high-level international engagements.

According to a statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Friday, May 1, the President’s trip will begin in France before proceeding to Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the Africa-France Summit.

According to the statement, the summit, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and William Ruto, is expected to focus on key issues such as energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, and reforms to global financing systems, alongside climate action initiatives.

Scheduled for May 11 to 12, the gathering will bring together African and French leaders under the theme “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth.” Discussions will centre on economic transformation, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement, and peace-building across the continent.

Following the Kenya summit, President Tinubu will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the Africa CEO Forum from May 14 to 15. The forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” is organised in partnership with the International Finance Corporation and is expected to attract more than 2,000 business leaders, investors, and policymakers.

At both events, the Nigerian president is expected to outline his administration’s economic reforms and efforts to position Nigeria as a leading destination for investment. He will also hold meetings with global and African business leaders on the sidelines of the summits.

Onanuga added that President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials and is expected to return to Nigeria after concluding his engagements in Rwanda.