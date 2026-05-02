Court Orders Lagos Socialite Olufunke Otti To Forfeit Properties Worth Billions Of Naira To Ex- Husband

A Lagos-based businesswoman and former NTA staff, Ms. Olufunke Otti, has been ordered by the Lagos High Court to return a property she unlawfully acquired from her ex-husband, Chief Isaac Morakinyo Jolapamo.

Delivering judgment in suit No. LD/3034LM/2022 on March 26, 2026, Justice Olufolake Olufolashade Adewunmi-Oshin declared that the property located at 23A & B Olusegun Aina Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, rightfully belongs to Chief Jolapamo and not Ms. Otti. The court consequently ordered her to relinquish the property to him.

In addition, the court directed Ms. Otti to refund N410,347,000.00 to Chief Jolapamo, representing the outstanding balance from the proceeds of the sale of two vessels. She was also ordered to remit N63,000,000.00, being rental income collected from tenants between 2018 and 2021.

Furthermore, the court awarded N5 million in general damages against her.

Ms. Otti and Chief Jolapamo were formerly married. Their relationship began at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), where Chief Jolapamo had gone in search of spiritual and personal support during a difficult period.

Ms. Otti, a senior member of the church, was assigned to assist him, and their relationship eventually developed into a romantic one.

The couple formalized their union on February 23, 2017, at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos. During the marriage, Chief Jolapamo entrusted his wife with significant business responsibilities, including the sale of two vessels—M.T. MOR Prosperity and M.T. Power—with instructions to use the proceeds to acquire a matrimonial home in Parkview Estate.

Ms. Otti sold the vessels for N810,347,000.00 and purchased the property as directed. However, she registered the property solely in her name without her husband’s knowledge. The situation came to light during a trip abroad when she sent him back to Nigeria and later informed him via WhatsApp that she was no longer interested in the marriage, instructing him to vacate the house.

This revelation marked the beginning of a prolonged legal dispute between the couple, who had ceased living together as husband and wife since March 2019. Their marriage was officially dissolved in April 2025.

With the court’s judgment delivered on March 26, 2026, Chief Jolapamo has now successfully reclaimed his property and financial entitlements. Copied