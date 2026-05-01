First Lady Flags Off ₦1.2bn Palliatives, Rice Distribution In Kaduna

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has flagged off the distribution of 100 trucks of rice and ₦1.2 billion in palliative support to vulnerable households across the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

The event, held in Kaduna State, was hosted by Governor Uba Sani, who described the initiative as a major step toward supporting citizens amid current economic challenges.

According to the governor, the intervention reflects the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to economic recovery, social inclusion, and national stability under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He also commended the First Lady for championing humanitarian initiatives that directly impact vulnerable Nigerians, noting that such efforts help restore dignity and hope across communities.

The programme, carried out in collaboration with key stakeholders, is aimed at cushioning the effects of economic hardship while promoting unity and support across the northern region.

Governor Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to policies that enhance resilience, peace, and sustainable development in Kaduna State.



