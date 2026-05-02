Celebrity Boxing: Content Creator Carter Efe Wins Portable

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Content creator Carter Efe has emerged victorious over musician Portable at the much anticipated celebrity boxing bout held in Lagos on Friday 

All three judges scored the bout 27–30 in his favour, ending Portable’s unbeaten run in celebrity boxing.

Despite his pre-fight confidence and aggressive approach, Portable was outpunched by Efe’s more controlled and effective punches throughout the match.

In his post-fight speech, Carter Efe said:

“I believe in God, not juju. I knew I’d win.”

As for the rewards, he walked away with several prizes, including ₦50 million cash from E-Money, the official event prize, and a free visa to stream in Germany from Nigeria's football star Victor Boniface, among other bonuses.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال