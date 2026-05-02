Celebrity Boxing: Content Creator Carter Efe Wins Portable

Content creator Carter Efe has emerged victorious over musician Portable at the much anticipated celebrity boxing bout held in Lagos on Friday

All three judges scored the bout 27–30 in his favour, ending Portable’s unbeaten run in celebrity boxing.

Despite his pre-fight confidence and aggressive approach, Portable was outpunched by Efe’s more controlled and effective punches throughout the match.

In his post-fight speech, Carter Efe said:

“I believe in God, not juju. I knew I’d win.”

As for the rewards, he walked away with several prizes, including ₦50 million cash from E-Money, the official event prize, and a free visa to stream in Germany from Nigeria's football star Victor Boniface, among other bonuses.